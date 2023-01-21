Left Menu

Contribution of women necessary for golden days: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the contribution of women is needed for golden days.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 22:40 IST
Contribution of women necessary for golden days: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI).
  India
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the contribution of women is needed for golden days. Speaking at the two-day-long national executive of its Mahila Morcha in Tumakuru on Saturday, Bommai said, "The time is changing and the contribution not only by youths but also by women is needed for the golden days as told by PM Modi."

He said that the government will extend all the help to women to lead a life of self-respect and self-reliance. "Women must become the focal point of development. The women have made a mark in the fields of science, aerospace, engineering, IT/BT and others," he said.

Stressing women's role in the economy, the BJP leader said, "The role of women is very big in the economy. There is a thrift culture in our society, which becomes an asset of the family. This saving is the strength of a woman." "Our mothers though not educated has a treasure of knowledge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken several times about the issue of girl foeticide and this shows his concern for girl children," he said, adding that undoubtedly, PM Modi will lead the nation for another 15 years.

Remembering former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, he urged the party's Mahila Morcha members to learn from her. "Women must unite and play an important role in BJP, and they must not only become the Mahila Morcha leaders but also emerge as the party leaders. Former union minister Sushma Swaraj was an important leader who had worked alongside senior leaders. She had a special connection with Karnataka and touched the hearts of Kannadigas," Bommai said.

"Sushma Swaraj had achieved this without any training but now you have access to information technology, digital education and economic education also," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

