Tripura: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife with axe

An Additional District and Sessions Judge court in Tripura has convicted a man for killing his 41-year-old wife and awarded him rigorous imprisonment for life. A case was registered under Ranirbazar Police Station, wherein the convict, Ratan Debnath, was charged with 302, and 324 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On April 15, 2021, Ratan Debnath owing to a family dispute killed his wife namely PratimaDebnath (41) by using an axe and also assaulted both his sons. The Investigating Officer SI Mithun Saha of Ranirbazar Police Station thoroughly investigated the case and submitted Charge Sheet which subsequently ended in conviction, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)