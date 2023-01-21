"Ask Upendra Kushwaha to talk to me..." Bihar CM Nitish on Upendra Kushwaha getting close to BJP

Reacting to the ongoing speculations of Janata Dal-United leader Upendra Kushwaha's alleged proximities with the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that he will meet him and discuss it. "Please ask Upendra Kushwaha to talk to me. He has left us a lot of time, I don't know what he wants. I was not in Patna so I'm not aware of it. He is currently unwell, I'll meet him and discuss this," Nitish Kumar during his Samadhan Yatra in Gaya told reporters.

Earlier some speculations about the party's Parliamentary Board President Kushwaha joining the opposition BJP aired in the State after some of the BJP's Bihar unit leaders visited Upendra Kushwaha, while he was admitted in hospital. Incidentally, earlier on Thursday JD-U MLC Sanjay Singh put up posters across the city, removing the photograph of Upendra Kushwaha from it.

The posters contained photographs of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar followed by party national President Lalan Singh, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary, Water Resource Minister Sanjay Jha, as well as ministers Lesi Singh and Sumit Singh and almost all top leaders of JD-U- except Kushwaha. (ANI)

