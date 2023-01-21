Left Menu

"Ask Upendra Kushwaha to talk to me..." Bihar CM Nitish on Upendra Kushwaha getting close to BJP

Reacting to the ongoing speculations of Janata Dal-United leader Upendra Kushwaha's alleged proximities with the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that he will meet him and discuss it.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 23:11 IST
"Ask Upendra Kushwaha to talk to me..." Bihar CM Nitish on Upendra Kushwaha getting close to BJP
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to the ongoing speculations of Janata Dal-United leader Upendra Kushwaha's alleged proximities with the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that he will meet him and discuss it. "Please ask Upendra Kushwaha to talk to me. He has left us a lot of time, I don't know what he wants. I was not in Patna so I'm not aware of it. He is currently unwell, I'll meet him and discuss this," Nitish Kumar during his Samadhan Yatra in Gaya told reporters.

Earlier some speculations about the party's Parliamentary Board President Kushwaha joining the opposition BJP aired in the State after some of the BJP's Bihar unit leaders visited Upendra Kushwaha, while he was admitted in hospital. Incidentally, earlier on Thursday JD-U MLC Sanjay Singh put up posters across the city, removing the photograph of Upendra Kushwaha from it.

The posters contained photographs of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar followed by party national President Lalan Singh, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary, Water Resource Minister Sanjay Jha, as well as ministers Lesi Singh and Sumit Singh and almost all top leaders of JD-U- except Kushwaha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023