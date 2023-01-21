Left Menu

MP: CM Chouhan inaugurates 'Smart Class Rooms' in Sehore

CM Chouhan said, "The teachers have contributed Rs 4.25 crore of their hard earned money and provided 1630 Smart TVs to 1552 schools in the district. The public representatives and the administration of the district have also fully cooperated in the initiative. It is an exemplary example of cooperation of the society with the government in the development of the state. It will inspire the entire state."

MP: CM Chouhan inaugurates 'Smart Class Rooms' in Sehore
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing the program (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday congratulated the teachers of Sehore district for making every class of the district a smart class with public cooperation. "The teachers have contributed Rs 4.25 crore of their hard-earned money and provided 1630 Smart TVs to 1552 schools in the district. The public representatives and the administration of the district have also fully cooperated in the initiative. It is an exemplary example of the cooperation of society with the government in the development of the state. It will inspire the entire state," said Chouhan.

Chouhan was addressing the program at Nasrullaganj in Sehore district, and said, "Today I have come to congratulate and thank the teachers of the district. I announce a four percent increase in their dearness allowance." CM Chouhan said, "The state government is starting CM Rise Schools in every 20 to 25 km radius, which will be centers of modern and high-quality education. Buildings with all facilities like modern labs, libraries, smart classes etc are being constructed for them. The cost of each building is around Rs 35 crore. Students from nearby villages will go to these schools by buses."

"The government is providing all possible help to the children for their education. Meritorious students are provided with laptops for securing 75 percent and above marks in class 12th. Now the government is thinking of giving laptops to meritorious students of class X as well. The government is also paying the fees for higher education. Medical and engineering education has been started in the state in Hindi. One should study English but it should not be compulsory," he added. "Chief Minister Study Centers are being opened in schools for additional study support to the students. Soon there will be recruitment of 1,14,000 government posts in the state. The government will also provide training facilities for it," the Chief Minister added.

On the occasion, CM Chouhan also honored the donor teachers, public representatives, and social workers. He interacted with the students and gave satisfactory answers to their questions. Besides, he told them the importance of Pranayam by performing it from the stage. He also honoured the meritorious students. (ANI)

