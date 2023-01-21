Left Menu

Entrepreneurs, traders, taxpayers play integral role in Rajasthan's economic progress: CM

Pension is being provided to about 1 crore people by the state government.Representatives of industrial organisations associated with various sectors including CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, PHD Chamber of Commerce, Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce and Forti were present in the meeting.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 23:25 IST
Entrepreneurs, traders, taxpayers play integral role in Rajasthan's economic progress: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that entrepreneurs, traders and taxpayers play an important role in the economic progress of the state.

Gehlot was addressing a meeting of the State Level Tax Consultative Committee on the preparations for the State Budget 2023-24.

He said that positivity and experience are reflected in the suggestions given by entrepreneurs, businessmen and taxpayers and like every year, efforts will be made to include the suggestions of the consultative committee in the budget.

He said that every possible relief was provided to the industries and traders by the state government during the Corona period. The state government took a historic decision to give industry status to tourism. The Chief Minister said that today Rajasthan ranks second in the country in terms of GDP growth. This was not possible without cooperation.

As per the official statement, Gehlot said that the investor is feeling comfortable today due to the innovations made by the state government. The state government is giving a subsidy of up to two crore rupees in the agriculture and food processing sector. He said that providing social security to the people of the state is our topmost priority. Pension is being provided to about 1 crore people by the state government.

Representatives of industrial organisations associated with various sectors including CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, PHD Chamber of Commerce, Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce and Forti were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023