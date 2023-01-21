Left Menu

28-year-old Delhi man succumbs to injuries sustained in self-immolation bid

"It was revealed that the victim who was in his Santro car had put some inflammable substance on his body and set himself on fire, as reported by witnesses," an official added.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 23:39 IST
28-year-old Delhi man succumbs to injuries sustained in self-immolation bid
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man who had allegedly set himself on fire earlier succumbed to his injuries here in New Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, officials said on Saturday. The deceased identified as Rahul, a resident of Kalyanpuri, succumbed to his injuries at Safdarjung Hospital where he was admitted the previous day.

"A PCR Call was received at Police Station Kalyanpuri on January 20 at about 10.00 pmabout a person setting himself on fire," an official said. "Sub-Inspector Maya Shankar reached the spot and rushed the victim to LBS hospital. Later the victim was shifted to Safdarjung hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday," an official added.

The crime team/FSL team were summoned to examine the spot, they added. Officials added that the victim's wife had left him about a year ago and he was presently living with his parents and brother. The victim worked as a driver.

A case FIR No. 42/23 U/S 306 IPC has been registered and the investigation is being done, an official added. The alleged incident of self-immolation occurred opposite Mother Diary Near Kalyanpuri Bus Stand, Khichripur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023