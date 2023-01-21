Left Menu

Villagers parade three boys naked in the streets for stealing in Haryana's Yamumanagar

In Kharwan village of Yamunanagar, villagers paraded three boys, whom they had caught stealing, half-naked in the streets.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 23:50 IST
Ratan Singh, a resident of village. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Kharwan village of Yamunanagar, villagers paraded three boys, whom they had caught stealing, half-naked in the streets. After the matter reached the village Panchayat, the parents of the three accused were called.

According to police, the parents of the accused boys had demanded the unique verdict to teach their children a lesson. Seeing the three boys roaming in the streets of the village, the residents of the village made their videos.

The video went viral, after which the Police reached the spot and got involved in the investigation of the case. "After stealing, the boys were on their way to the scrap buyer's shop where they were caught. The matter was taken to the Sarpanch and the parents of the accused were called. The three boys accepted their crime," said Ratan Singh, a resident of the village.

The three youths had stolen an iron item from a gate grill. However, when they reached a scrap buyer in the village with the same item, where they were caught. The people of the village also alleged that the youth in the village was addicted to drugs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

