Left Menu

J-K: Mahvish Malik from Rajouri clears state civil service exam, father thanks PM Modi for publicizing 'beti bachao beti padhao' concept

Mahvish Malik, hailing from a far-flung area of Jammu and Kashmir crossed all hurdles to clear the J-K Administrative Services.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 23:52 IST
J-K: Mahvish Malik from Rajouri clears state civil service exam, father thanks PM Modi for publicizing 'beti bachao beti padhao' concept
Mahvish Malik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahvish Malik, hailing from a far-flung area of Jammu and Kashmir overcame all hurdles to clear the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service examination (JKAS). Belonging to a remote, snow-bound area of the Pir Panjal Mountain ranges of Darhal block in Rajouri, the small-town girl with big dreams passed one of the toughest examinations with a high rank.

Speaking to ANI, Shazia, her cousin sister said, "We are extremely happy with the results. We have always seen her hard work and determination towards her studies. Tough terrains and difficult roads never deterred her hard work. She has been swept away in the drain twice, but still managed to pass the exam." Giving full credit to parents, teachers and friends, Mahvish Malik said, "With God's grace and support from parents, I managed to clear the examination. I completed my basic education in my hometown and did my graduation and masters from Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University. I began my preparation for the government examination in 2021, after completing my master's."

Malik's father Shakeel Ahmad was overjoyed with her daughter's success and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'beti bachao beti padhao' (Save girls, teach girls) slogan. "I am very happy with my daughter's results. Daughters these days are indeed doing better than sons. I thank PM Modi of publicizing the concept of 'beti bachao beti padhao'," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023