'His contribution cannot be ignored': Maharashtra CM praises Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday heaped praise on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 02:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 02:22 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Left) and Sharad Pawar (Right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday heaped praise on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar. Chief Minister Shinde was invited by the NCP patron to the annual general meeting of Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI), Pune.

Shinde praised Pawar saying, "Sharad Pawar's experience helps the state and nation and his contribution cannot be ignored." Along with Pawar, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, and several other NCP leaders, including Jayant Patil, were also on the dais.

With farmers and businnessmen connected to the sugarcane industry in the audience, the CM said, "We regularly receive guidance from Pawar Saheb and his contribution to the nation and the state cannot be ignored. He always guides us for the benefit of the common people of the state, irrespective of who is in power." He added, "I seek his advice and guidance. He often calls me up and gives his suggestions on various issues pertaining the state and its people. His contribution to the corporate sector is also invaluable."

Speaking to reporters after the event, CM Shinde also opened up on the political row over the MoU his government inked during his recent visit to Davos. Shinde said, "After reaching Davos, we could sense the immense enthusiasm of investors when it comes to investing in our country and the state. Many MOUs were signed after investors voiced confidence in our infrastructure. We didn't just sign the MoUs, they will be follwed up on and implemented. Many heads of state and industry chiefs, too, showed an interest in investing in our state." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

