Left Menu

UP Madrasa Board chairman writes to PM Modi seeking renewal of Madrasa Modernization Scheme

The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday regarding the renewal of the Madrasa Modernization Scheme.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 02:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 02:23 IST
UP Madrasa Board chairman writes to PM Modi seeking renewal of Madrasa Modernization Scheme
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday regarding the renewal of the Madrasa Modernization Scheme. In his letter, the Madrasa Board Chairman has also written about the issue of the non-payment of teachers by the Centre.

The Madrasa Modernization Scheme has not been renewed since March 2022. According to Javed's letter to PM Modi, the Centre has not paid the teachers in the madrasas for the last five years which has resulted in difficulties for their survival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023