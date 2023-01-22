UP Madrasa Board chairman writes to PM Modi seeking renewal of Madrasa Modernization Scheme
The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday regarding the renewal of the Madrasa Modernization Scheme.
The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday regarding the renewal of the Madrasa Modernization Scheme. In his letter, the Madrasa Board Chairman has also written about the issue of the non-payment of teachers by the Centre.
The Madrasa Modernization Scheme has not been renewed since March 2022. According to Javed's letter to PM Modi, the Centre has not paid the teachers in the madrasas for the last five years which has resulted in difficulties for their survival. (ANI)
