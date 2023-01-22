Left Menu

Telangana: Electric vehicle catches fire in Hyderabad's parking lot; 3 cars gutted to fire, other 3 partially burned

Three cars were gutted to fire after an EV caught fire in a parking lot in Hyderabad. Fire tenders have reached the spot to control it.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 02:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 02:23 IST
Telangana: Electric vehicle catches fire in Hyderabad's parking lot; 3 cars gutted to fire, other 3 partially burned
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as three cars were burnt down to ashes after a major fire broke out in the Numaish parking lot on Saturday. According to an official of Abids, a major commercial centre in Hyderabad, the incident occurred here after an electric car caught fire and was later spread to five others.

"Three cars burned down to ashes and three others were partially burned after an electric car in the Numaish parking lot caught fire. Fire tenders are present at the spot," said Inspector B Prasada Rao, Abids Police Station. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023