Minor boy dies at jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri

The victim, Gokul (14), a resident of Palacodde, was at the viewer's arena at the time of the incident.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 13:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 13:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A minor boy at the viewer's arena, succumbed after he was gored by a raging bull at the jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district, officials said on Sunday. According to district administration officials, the incident took place at Thadangam village where the event was organized on Saturday.

The victim, Gokul (14), a resident of Palacodde, was at the viewer's arena at the time of the incident. During the final stage of the event, a bull-tamer failed to reign in his bull and the raging animal sprung out of the Vaadivasal and pierced the left abdomen of Gokul.

The boy with bleeding injury was rushed to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, where he died during the treatment. A total of 622 bulls and 700 contestants took part in the event, inaugurated by TN Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam. (ANI)

