Narwal twin blasts: NIA team reaches Jammu to hold investigation

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday reached Jammu to hold an investigation at the site of two explosions in the industrial area Narwal, wherein nine people got injured in the twin blast. Senior officials of the Army and Security Impact Analysis (SIA) teams reached the site of the incident on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and security has been enhanced. Vehicles are also being checked as part of a search operation. On Saturday morning, the twin blasts occurred in Jammu's industrial area- Narwal leaving at least nine people injured.

"Nine people have been injured and all of them are being monitored and needed medical interventions are being done," Government Medical College and Hospital Authorities said. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh said that twin blasts occurred in the Narwal area of Jammu.

"We have the information of two blasts and we are investigating the matter. Any further revelations would be shared," said Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu on the site. The Forensics team collected samples from Narwal in Jammu as a part of their investigation.

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha also strongly condemned the blasts that have taken place in the Narwal area this morning. Senior police officials briefed the Lt Governor about the blast and on the state of the investigation. He called for urgent steps to identify and take action against those responsible. "Such dastardly acts highlight the desperation and cowardice of those responsible. Take immediate and firm action. No efforts should be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice," the Lt Governor told the security officials.

LG Manoj Sinha also announced a relief of Rs 50,000 to those injured in the incident. The Lt Governor said that the administration would ensure the best possible treatment and extend every help required by the families. Sheralli, an eyewitness of the blast, while narrating the harrowing incident said, "We were sitting inside a shop at that time of the blast. The car blew up and parts of it fell near the shop. A person was hit by one of those parts. The other blast took place half an hour later at some distance. Initially, people thought that it was a gas blast in the car but it sounded bigger than that. It was an SUV car and the mechanics were repairing it. "People are in panic now," she added. (ANI)

