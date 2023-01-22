Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Road accident in Kinnaur, two dead

According to District Emergency Operation Centre, the road accident occurred near Nichar Tehsil in which a car met with an accident carrying four people.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 15:33 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Road accident in Kinnaur, two dead
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least two people were killed when a car fell into a 100-meter depth near Nichar Tehsil on Sunday morning. According to District Emergency Operation Centre, the road accident occurred near Nichar Tehsil in which a car met with an accident carrying four people. In the incident, one person died on the spot and another one died while his treatment was carried out in Nichar hospital. And other two suffered minor injuries and were referred to Khaneri Hospital Rampur for further treatment.

The deceased were identified as Amar Singh and Mehbir aged 47 and 58 respectively. The other two who suffered minor injuries were identified as Jagdev and Chander Bhagat aged 50 respectively. Superintendent of Police (SP) Kinnaur Vivek Chahal confirmed that the car got out of control and fell into 100-meter depth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023