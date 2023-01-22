Left Menu

Kabaddi player assaulted in UP's Basti, police assure action

A Kabaddi player and others were allegedly assaulted by miscreants after a scuffle broke out after the end of a sports competition in Uttar Pradesh's Basti over winning and losing in the game, according to the police.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 15:33 IST
Alok Kumar, CO Sadar (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Kabaddi player and others were allegedly assaulted by miscreants after a scuffle broke out after the end of a sports competition in Uttar Pradesh's Basti over winning and losing in the game, according to the police. The police said that the accused in the matter are being identified and action would be taken as per the law.

"After a sports competition ended at Basti sports stadium, some people engaged in a fight regarding winning and losing in the sport. Case registered at Kotwali PS. Accused being identified, action to be taken as per law," Alok Kumar, CO Sadar said. The victim in the case claimed that the drunk youths came from outside and threatened to thrash them.

"We were inside the stadium when some drunk youths came from outside and threatened to hit us. After some time, a (political) leader and at least 15 other people carrying iron rods and sticks came and beat us," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

