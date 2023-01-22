2 killed as car falls into gorge in HP's Kinnaur

Two people were killed and as many injured when a car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Kinnaur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened near Nichar at around 6 am, killing Amar Singh (47) and Mehbir (58), both residents of Rokcharang village in Kinnaur’s Nathpa, they said.

The injured Jagdev and Chander Bhagat are undergoing treatment at Khaneri hospital in Rampur, police said. According to police data, 5,503 people died and 22,583 were injured in 13,740 accidents in the state from 2017 to 2022. Of the total, 3,020 accidents in which vehicles fell into a gorge claimed 2,633 lives and 6,792 were injured.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a grocery shop in Chamba district’s Pargana Sach Tehsil at around 1.30 am on Sunday.

No casualty was reported, police said, adding preliminary investigations revealed that a short circuit in the shop led to the fire.

