9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year festival
Updated: 22-01-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 16:15 IST
Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.
Sgt Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said early Sunday that the shooting occurred at a business on Garvey Ave in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said.
