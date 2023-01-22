Left Menu

Textile entrepreneurs hope for better stability with reduction in freight charges, cotton prices

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 17:09 IST
Textile entrepreneurs have discussed key issues to bring in stability in the sector eyeing a reduction in cotton prices and freight charges, an industry official has said.

Participating in an interactive session here, around 120 managing directors of spinning mills discussed various issues including cotton prices and freight rates, according to Indian Texpreneurs Federation, the organisers of the event.

Sharing of benchmark numbers regarding productivity, cost reduction techniques, best practices to be adopted on periodic basis to improve manufacturing were some of the key points discussed, ITF convenor Prabhu Dhamodharan said.

Andhra Pradesh Textile Mills Association, Telangana Spinning and Textile Mills Association, Spinners Association, Gujarat and ITF participated in the event.

Market trends and quality parameters, yarn and fabric market intelligence regarding domestic and export markets were also discussed as 'common cooperation task between the associations', he said.

Exploring and sharing of knowledge in adding value to the spinning sector, research on domestic and global 'textile and fashion' trends were also discussed during the meet, he said.

