J-K: Shut due to landslide at Dewal Bridge, NH reopens

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which had been shut in the wake of a landslide at the Dewal Bridge, reopened on Sunday for stranded vehicles, after clearance work. Earlier on Sunday, the National Highway was closed due to a landslide at the Dewal Bridge in Samroli, Udhampur.

The rescue team reached the spot and started the restoration and reopening work. Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

