J-K: Shut due to landslide at Dewal Bridge, NH reopens

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which had been shut in the wake of a landslide at the Dewal Bridge, reopened on Sunday for stranded vehicles, after clearance work.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 17:10 IST
A visual of the restoration work. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which had been shut in the wake of a landslide at the Dewal Bridge, reopened on Sunday for stranded vehicles, after clearance work. Earlier on Sunday, the National Highway was closed due to a landslide at the Dewal Bridge in Samroli, Udhampur.

The rescue team reached the spot and started the restoration and reopening work. Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

