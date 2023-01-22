Police: Gunman on the loose after killing 10 near LA
Police say a suspect remains on the loose after killing 10 people and wounding 10 others at a Los Angeles-area dance club.
Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical.
