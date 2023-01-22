Delhi: Rs 3 crores cash seized from package at IGI Airport
The Delhi Police said that the counting of the seized cash is still underway and further probe is on.
ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Cash worth more than Rs 3 crores was seized by the Delhi Police while scanning a package at the cargo terminal of the IGI Airport, informed the police on Sunday.
The Delhi Police told ANI that counting the seized cash is still continuing and further probe is on.
"Cash worth more than Rs 3 crores seized during scanning a package at the cargo terminal of IGI Airport in Delhi. Counting of the cash seized is still underway. CISF and Delhi Police are conducting further probe," Delhi Police said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
