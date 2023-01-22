Madhya Pradesh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Shivraj lay foundation stone for medical college, inaugurate projects in Singrauli

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan jointly laid the foundation stone for a medical college and also inaugurated various development projects in the Singrauli district on Sunday. They also distributed 421 acres of land in Singrauli to provide residential assistance to the poor and farmers of Singrauli.

Speaking at the ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Madhya Pradesh government is fully committed to the welfare of the poor people, that is the mantra and goal of every BJP govt." "We have fulfilled every promise that we made during polls. Our actions and words always match, unlike other political parties," he said.

Addressing the public at the foundation ceremony, CM Chouhan asserted to provide assistance to the poor people of Madhya Pradesh and said that the Bhartiya Janata Party will pay engineering and medical course fee to talented poor students. "We decided that in MP, every poor person should have a home, no one should remain homeless. BJP government will pay engineering and medical course fees of talented students of the poor," he said.

Attacking Congress, Chouhan said that the old national party keeps lying about waiving farmers' loans and giving unemployment allowance but "does not give a penny". "Kamal Nath talks big, says he will give employment and unemployment allowances to the farmers. When their government came for a brief time in the middle, did they give unemployment allowance? They did not give a penny," he said, attacking former MP CM Kamal Nath.

He further added that the BJP government is working towards the welfare of the poor. "Modi government decided to give Rs 6,000 to farmers every year. MP government gives Rs 4,000 to them. Now, farmers in MP are getting Rs 10,000 every year," CM Chouhan said. (ANI)

