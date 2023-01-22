Haryana govt gears up for Republic Day celebrations

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26 on Thursday. The Haryana government on Sunday released a list of events being planned across the state as part of this year's Republic Day celebrations.

As per an official statement, Republic Day celebrations will be celebrated at 75 places across the state. Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar will hoist the national flag at Yamunanagar's Jagadhri.

While Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the national flag at Thanesar in Kurukshetra. The statement said that Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will hoist the national flag at Hisar, and Home Minister Anil Vij will hoist the national flag in Ambala.

The President of Zilla Parishad will hoist the national flag at 4 places. A program will be held in Haryana Raj Bhavan Chandigarh, it added. (ANI)

