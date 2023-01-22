Left Menu

MCD plans to install public artwork in parks as part of G-20 preparations

MCD in a press release on Sunday said that it had developed a park on a piece of barren land measuring 860 square meters near Lajpat Nagar Metro station gate no. 5 in Lajpat Nagar Market.

Park inaugurated by Delhi LG VK Saxena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As part of its preparations for the upcoming G20 summit, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has developed a park, decorated with public artwork near the Lajpal Nagar Metro station.

"In this direction, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated the park built by Municipal Corporation of Delhi on the barren land in the middle of the market near Gate No.5 of Lajpat Nagar Metro Station," MCD said in the release. To enhance the park's beauty, different types of shrubs and flowering plants have been planted in it while an elephant sculpture made of stone has also been installed as part of public art in the park, the release stated.

The corporation has also developed a selfie spot in South Extension Part 2 Market by installing two beautiful peacock artworks. The innovative use of public art to enhance the aesthetics of the park on the one hand and also serves as a selfie spot on the other hand is unique in itself. "Municipal Corporation of Delhi has planned to install Public artworks at some other places too. These artefacts will be placed in GK 2 M Block Market; South Extension Part 2 Market; Green Belts located in Lajpat Nagar 2 Market; PVR Saket; Karol Bagh Market; Chandni Chowk; Surajmal Vihar Market; Amphitheater located in Defense Colony 2 Market, Gol Chakkar Parking and Park located at; Punjabi Bagh Market; Aurobindo Place Part 2; Hauz Khas Market; Plaza Market Vasundhara Enclave; C S C 3 DDA Market Mayur Vihar Phase 3; Malviya Nagar Market; Qudsia Park; Pusa Chauraha; Pusa Island, beginning of Shankar Road etc," MCD stated.

As per the release, MCD will complete the work related to public art installation in due time before the G-20 summit. The corporation has asked officials to complete all G20-related work in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

