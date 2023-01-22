Left Menu

Cong leaders Jairam Ramesh, Digvijay Singh visit victims of Jammu twin blasts

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Digvijay Singh, who are in Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the last leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Sunday paid a visit to the hospital, where the survivors of Jammu twin blasts are undergoing treatment.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 21:04 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Digvijay Singh, who are in Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the last leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Sunday visited the hospital, where the survivors of Jammu twin blasts are undergoing treatment. On Saturday, two explosions took place at separate places within 20 minutes of each other in Jammu's Narwal, leaving nine injured.

The blasts happened while Jammu and Kashmir was in a blanket of heavy security in the view of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. "We hope that the Jammu and Kashmir administration will take care of the security arrangements, we have been assured so. We can't compromise the security of Rahul Gandhi," AICC General Secretary in charge Communications Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

Reacting to the linking of the blasts with the Congress party's foot march, Jairam Ramesh said, "Not sure if the blasts were done to stop Bharat Jodo yatra, only security agencies can give information on that. I can assure you that nothing will be able to stop the Bharat Jodo yatra." Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference in Samba, Jairam Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi's security is a top priority and that his party will follow all instructions by the security agencies to ensure his safety.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed from J-K's Hiranagar amid tight security on Sunday. "Today is the 128th day of the Bharat Jodo yatra. Today, Rahul Gandhi met around 30-35 lawyers of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court," said Ramesh.

"In some places, people were stopped from coming on the road and the police were stopping them. Many people wanted to welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra but they were stopped. Although, people have welcomed the Yatra in Kashmir and we are hopeful that in Jammu to people will welcome us," he added. He further said that people have come to know that Bharat Jodo Yatra is an effort to unite India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

