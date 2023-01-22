Left Menu

Man stabs 'pani puri' vendor amid argument over paying Rs 20

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-01-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 21:05 IST
Man stabs 'pani puri' vendor amid argument over paying Rs 20
A man allegedly stabbed and injured a 'pani puri' vendor after arguing over a bill of Rs 20, Nagpur police said on Sunday.

The man, who works in a shop close to the vendor's stall, was asked to pay a pending bill of Rs 20 by the latter, he said.

''This led to an argument and vendor Jairam Gupta was stabbed in the stomach. He has been hospitalised. The accused has been charged with attempt to murder,'' the Jaripatka police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

