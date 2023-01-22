Wife died as doctor left bandage inside body during operation, says man in UP's Amroha; case registered

A case has been registered after a doctor allegedly left a bandage inside the stomach of a woman during operation in a hospital in Amroha, which led to her death. After the incident, the local people gathered to protest outside the hospital and demanded the immediate arrest of the doctor who was involved in the operation.

The husband of the woman alleged that his wife died after treatment due to the negligence of a doctor. Circle Officer Vijay Rana said a case has been registered against the doctor and further investigation is going on. (ANI)

