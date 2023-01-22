Left Menu

J-K: 32-year-old injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

A man was injured when unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade in the Eidgah area of Srinagar, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 21:30 IST
J-K: 32-year-old injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A man was injured when unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade in the Eidgah area of Srinagar, police said on Sunday. "Ajaz Ahmed Deva (32) was injured in the incident and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was provided primarily medical assistance," Srinagar police said, adding that the victim is out of danger now.

A search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists. Further information is awaited.

Earlier this month, a grenade was hurled at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Srinagar. The incident occurred at MK Chowk in Srinagar. However, the grenade missed the target and caused injury to a local boy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

