J-K: 32-year-old injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
A man was injured when unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade in the Eidgah area of Srinagar, police said on Sunday.
A man was injured when unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade in the Eidgah area of Srinagar, police said on Sunday. "Ajaz Ahmed Deva (32) was injured in the incident and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was provided primarily medical assistance," Srinagar police said, adding that the victim is out of danger now.
A search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists. Further information is awaited.
Earlier this month, a grenade was hurled at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Srinagar. The incident occurred at MK Chowk in Srinagar. However, the grenade missed the target and caused injury to a local boy. (ANI)
