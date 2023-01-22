Left Menu

J-K: Shopian police nabs longest-surviving Hijbul terrorist in joint op with Army

In a joint operation, Shopian police and Indian Army on Sunday arrested Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri -- one of the longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 22:05 IST
J-K: Shopian police nabs longest-surviving Hijbul terrorist in joint op with Army
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri alias Qasim Bhai had been active since 2017 and is involved in various criminal cases, police said.

A case was registered against the arrested terrorist under the relevant sections, officials informed further. Further investigation into this matter is underway, they added.

On December 31 last year, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh revealed that there are over 100 foreign-based terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir. "The number of terrorists including foreign terrorists, who are active, is over 100. But efforts are underway to bring them down, " he said, adding that these numbers will be in "double digits" soon.

On Saturday, twin blasts rocked Jammu's Narwal industrial area, leaving nine persons injured. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the blasts. Senior police officials briefed the L-G about the blasts and the progress of investigation.

The L-G sought urgent steps to identify and take action against those responsible. "Such dastardly acts highlight the desperation and cowardice of those responsible. Take immediate and firm action. No efforts should be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice," the L-G told security officials.

Sinha also announced a relief of Rs 50,000 to the injured in the incident. He added that the administration would ensure the best possible treatment and extend every help to the affected families. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

