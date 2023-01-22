Left Menu

In a democracy, anyone can become Prime Minister if the public decides: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray)

Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut has appreciated the efforts of Rahul Gandhi with his vision to bring all Indians together with his campaign "Bharat Jodo Yatra". According to him, Bharat Jodo Yatra is a non-political program that aims to maintain harmony in the country.

Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut has appreciated the efforts of Rahul Gandhi with his vision to bring all Indians together with his campaign "Bharat Jodo Yatra". According to him, Bharat Jodo Yatra is a non-political program that aims to maintain harmony in the country. During a press conference, Sanjay Raut stated that the party workers of Shiv Sena will celebrate the birthday of Balasaheb Thackeray (Founder of Shiv Sena) all across the country, and this day is celebrated all over the world too. "It is a day of inspiration for all of us, Even if he is not there with us, his power is still there," he added.

Sanjay Raut also informed that Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray will interact with the people of Maharashtra and the statue of Balasaheb Thackeray will be garlanded on this occasion. Special programs will be organized in all the branches of the Shiv Sena party across the country. He also said that in a democracy, anyone can become the prime minister of the country, if the public decides.

On asking about Rahul Gandhi's campaign, he appreciated the efforts of Gandhi to bring harmony to the country. "I understand the feelings of Rahul Gandhi's Yatra, which is a non-political program. Do you walk 450 kilometers for the national interest?" He added. (ANI)

