PM Modi to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Parliament on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay floral tributes at the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Central Hall of Parliament House on his birth anniversary on Monday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leaders of parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Members of Parliament, former Members of Parliament and other dignitaries will also pay tributes to Netaji.

The portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was unveiled by the then President of India N Sanjiva Reddy, in the Central Hall of Parliament House on January 23, 1978. According to Lok Sabha Secretariate, it was recognised that the floral tributes could serve as an effective medium in spreading greater knowledge and awareness about the lives and contributions of these towering national icons among the youth of the country.

Accordingly, Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat has launched the programme titled 'Know Your Leaders'. Till December 25, 2022, eight programmes of floral tributes have been held at the Central Hall under 'Know Your Leaders' programme. The first event was held on the birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2, 2022. So far, 1,168 participants have taken part in this programme, said the Lok Sabha Secretariate.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Youth Festival in Karnataka on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. On December 25, 2022, during floral tribute programme to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he interacted with young participants in the Central Hall of Parliament House.

In this series, 80 young participants, selected in coordination with the Union Ministry of Education and Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will also pay tributes to Netaji on Monday. These young participants, who are winners of various events organized by the Ministries at all India level, will represent different states and UTs.

Of 80 participants, 31 will speak in Hindi, English and other regional languages on the contribution of Netaji and remember the inspiring ideals and anecdotes from his life. Apart from Parliament House, the selected participants will be taken for Kartavya Path, War Memorial, Raj Ghat, Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra and Pradhan Mantri Sanghralaya.

The participants will be provided with mementoes. (ANI)

