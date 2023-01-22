Left Menu

Cong appoints 50 vice presidents, 105 gen secretaries for MP which will go to polls this year

The Congress has appointed 50 vice presidents, 105 general secretaries and 64 district presidents in Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 23:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With Madhya Pradesh slated to go to Assembly polls this year, Congress on Sunday announced the appointment of vice presidents and general secretaries in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) with immediate effect. The Congress has appointed 50 vice presidents, 105 general secretaries and 64 district presidents in Madhya Pradesh.

AICC Organising Secretary KC Venugopal in a statement informed that Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Office Bearers and Presidents to various District Congress Committees in Madhya Pradesh. "Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Office Bearers and Presidents to various District Congress Committees in the Madhya Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee, as follows, with immediate effect," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, AICC In-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Jai Prakash Agarwal, said that list of office bearers will be expanded and modified further after the closure of Bharat Jodo Yatra. "The list of office bearers of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee released by AICC is not exhaustive, it will be expanded and modified further after the closure of Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said in a tweet.

Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is currently in its last leg in Jammu and Kashmir. The Yatra is to conclude in Srinagar on January 30. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to encourage the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

