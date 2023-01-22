Two arrested for peddling drugs in Mumbai, narcotics worth Rs 23 lakhs seized

Mumbai police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers in the Govandi area and seized narcotics worth Rs 23 lakhs from them.

The police said a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the two accused.

More details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

