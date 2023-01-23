Left Menu

Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sends Ukraine Leopard tanks - minister

Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sends Ukraine Leopard tanks - minister
Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sent its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday in an interview with French television LCI.

Asked what would happen if Poland went ahead and sent its Leopard 2 tanks without Germany approval, Baerbock said through a translator: "For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way".

