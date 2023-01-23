Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Authorities say the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left 10 dead has shot and killed himself.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday the man killed himself as police officers closed in on the van he used to flee the scene of an attempted second shooting.
Luna identified the suspect at 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.
He said no other suspects are at large.
