Part of under construction building collapses in Mumbai's Girgaon; 1 injured

A part of an under-construction building allegedly collapsed in Mumbai's Girgaon on Sunday injuring one person. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building in Kattar lane collapsed and injured one person.

The cause of the building collapse is yet to be ascertained. More details in the matter are awaited.

Last month, as many as five people were injured after the bamboo scaffolding of an under-construction high-rise building collapsed injuring five people in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai on December 7, 2022. (ANI)

