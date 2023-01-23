Left Menu

5 killed in road accident in Kerala's Alapuzha

Five youths were killed in an accident after their car crashed with a lorry near Ambalapuzha in Alapuzha district on Monday morning.

5 killed in road accident in Kerala's Alapuzha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Five youths were killed in an accident after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Ambalapuzha in Alapuzha district in the early hours of Monday. The incident took place at around 1:30 am on the National Highway.

The deceased have been identified as Prasad, Shiju, Amal, Sachin and Sumod. The lorry loaded with rice was en route to Alappuzha from Andhra Pradesh when the accident took place.

The car involved in the crash was headed toward Thiruvananthapuram. According to Ambalapuzha police, out of the five people in the car four of them died on the spot and one person succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The youth were employed at the ISRO canteen in Thiruvananthapuram. Four of them were Thiruvananthapuram natives while one hailed from Kollam.

Bodies of the deceased have been taken for an autopsy at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. The lorry driver and his helper have been taken into police custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

