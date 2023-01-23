Country-wide power breakdown in Pakistan after fault in national grid: Power ministry
A major breakdown in Pakistan's national grid caused a country-wide power-cut in the country early on Monday morning, the federal energy ministry said.
"According to initial information, at about 7:34 AM (local time) today, the National Grid experienced a loss of frequency, that caused a major breakdown. A swift work is on to revive the system," the ministry said in a statement.
