Six trains running late in Northern region due to fog

Half a dozen long-distance passenger trains in the northern parts of the country are running behind schedule due to fog and low visibility today, as cold conditions continue to prevail in the region.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 10:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 10:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Half a dozen long-distance passenger trains in the northern parts of the country are running behind schedule due to fog and low visibility today, as cold conditions continue to prevail in the region. As per officials, train no. 22181, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express and train no. 02563, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special are running late by 02:00 hours. Train no. 12801, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, and train no. 12397, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express have also been delayed by 02:30 hours.

Train no. 15658, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail and train no. 12615, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trank Express are late by 01:45 hours and by 01:30 hours, respectively, officials said. Earlier on Sunday, 13 trains were delayed due to fog in the northern region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

