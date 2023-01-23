Left Menu

JK: Two IEDs recovered from Rajouri village during joint operation; case registered

Two IEDs were recovered at Dassal, during a joint operation, informed Rajouri Police on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 10:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from Dassal village in the district during a joint operation by security forces, police said on Monday. According to Rajouri Police, a joint operation was launched on Sunday at 6 pm by the Police, SOG Rajouri, the Army field Regiment, and CRPF 72Bn at Dassal and its adjoining area. During the search, two IEDs were recovered.

"Later on IEDs were destroyed by the BDS team," said Rajouri Police officials. A case has been registered under the explosives act, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

