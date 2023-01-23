JK: Two IEDs recovered from Rajouri village during joint operation; case registered
Two IEDs were recovered at Dassal, during a joint operation, informed Rajouri Police on Monday.
Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from Dassal village in the district during a joint operation by security forces, police said on Monday. According to Rajouri Police, a joint operation was launched on Sunday at 6 pm by the Police, SOG Rajouri, the Army field Regiment, and CRPF 72Bn at Dassal and its adjoining area. During the search, two IEDs were recovered.
"Later on IEDs were destroyed by the BDS team," said Rajouri Police officials. A case has been registered under the explosives act, they added.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
