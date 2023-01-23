NDRF, NSG, SSB, and CISF participate week-long events in Netaji's 126th birth anniversary in Kolkata

Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and on the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a series of events were organized at EZCC Kolkata, officials said on Monday. The events were organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs and in association with NDRF, NSG, SSB, and CISF participated in the same as part of the week-long celebrations starting from January 17 to 23.

West Bengal Governor C.K. Anand Bose was also present during the events. A series of iconic events were also organised in collaboration with, NDRF NSG, SSB, CISF, and EZCC. This included the demonstration of rescue and relief operations, dog show, band display of tunes of INA etc.

"The country is taking initiatives to remember the glorious history of patriots who sacrificed their lives for the nation," DIG, NDRF, East and North East Zone Gambhir Singh Chauhan said. NDRF also organised a demonstration on rescue and relief at the EZCC Complex, Kolkata, based on a chemical emergency. NDRF made people aware of how to handle and manage chemical emergencies.

On this occasion, DIG Gambhir Singh Chauhan said, "India has a prosperous and glorious history, full of stories of indomitable valour, bravery, sacrifice, penance, and war. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was one of the great sons, whose contribution to the freedom movement always inspired generations of Indians and instilled a sense of pride in the countrymen." He said that on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs has organised a program of Independence Day celebrations, to celebrate 75 years of India's independence and the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. Subhash Chandra Bose is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

