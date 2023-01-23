Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi, 15 fire tenders rushed to spot
A fire broke out in a plastic granule factory in N block of the Bawana area on Monday.
A fire broke out in a plastic granule factory in N block of the Bawana area on Monday. As many as 15 fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
Further details awaited. Earlier on January 21, a major fire broke out at a hotel in the national capital's Connaught Place area in the morning. No casualties were reported so far in the incident.
According to initial reports, six fire engines were seen at the site of the incident at the Suncity Hotel. Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer (DFO) informed that at first four fire tenders were rushed to the spot but later more fire tenders were called for.
"The restaurant is closed from two sides. We opened them and started the firefighting operation. The smoke was dense so firefighters asked for breathing apparatus sets. During the operation, 13 fire tenders were used." Atwal further confirmed that there are no reports of casualties or injuries. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
