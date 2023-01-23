Left Menu

IndiGrid to acquire Khargone Transmission at about Rs 1497.5 cr

India Grid Trust IndiGrid will acquire a 100 per equity stake in Khargone Transmission at an enterprise value of about Rs 1,497.5 crore.The acquisition will be for a cash consideration of an enterprise value not exceeding Rs 1,497. IndiGrid Trust scrip traded lower 0.01 per cent at Rs 140 on BSE in late morning trade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 11:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 11:53 IST
IndiGrid to acquire Khargone Transmission at about Rs 1497.5 cr
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) will acquire a 100 per equity stake in Khargone Transmission at an enterprise value of about Rs 1,497.5 crore.

The acquisition will be for a cash consideration of an enterprise value not exceeding Rs 1,497. 5 crore, according to a BSE filing.

IndiGrid signed a share purchase agreement on January 21, 2023, for the acquisition of a 100 per cent shareholding and economic interest, in one or more tranches, in Khargone Transmission Ltd from Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd (one of the Sponsor of IndiGrid), it stated.

The completion of the acquisition would depend upon receipt of Unitholders'' consent, regulatory and other relevant approvals as well as completion of contractual obligations, it explained.

The Khargone Transmission was incorporated on November 28, 2015.

The transmission project was awarded by the Ministry of Power for a 35-year period from the scheduled commercial operation date, on a BOOM basis.

The project has 6 elements. The project has one substation element, three transmission line elements, one LILO element and one line bay. The project is located in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The project was envisaged with the objective to improve power supply and grid reliability by delivering 1320MW of thermal power from Khargone power plant to consumers in the domestic, commercial, agricultural, and industrial segments in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. IndiGrid Trust scrip traded lower 0.01 per cent at Rs 140 on BSE in late morning trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023