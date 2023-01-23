Russian spy service says HIMARS, other weapons deployed at nuclear power stations in Ukraine

Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) accused Ukraine on Monday of storing Western-supplied arms at nuclear power stations across the country.

In a statement the SVR said U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers, air defence systems and artillery ammunition had been delivered to the Rivne nuclear power station in the northwest of Ukraine.

It provided no evidence and Reuters was unable to verify the claims.

