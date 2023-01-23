Russian spy service says HIMARS, other weapons deployed at nuclear power stations in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 12:32 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) accused Ukraine on Monday of storing Western-supplied arms at nuclear power stations across the country.
In a statement the SVR said U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers, air defence systems and artillery ammunition had been delivered to the Rivne nuclear power station in the northwest of Ukraine.
It provided no evidence and Reuters was unable to verify the claims.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- U.S.-supplied HIMARS
- Rivne
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two power plants in Russian-controlled E.Ukraine damaged by rockets - local officials
Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk - local officials
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: bombing after Russia ends ceasefire
Two power plants in Russian-controlled E.Ukraine damaged by rockets - local officials
Moscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire, vows to press ahead in Ukraine