Left Menu

Sterlite Power bags orders worth Rs 3,800 cr in Apr-Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 13:08 IST
Sterlite Power bags orders worth Rs 3,800 cr in Apr-Dec
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sterlite Power on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 3,800 crore in the first three quarters of this fiscal, which is 90 per cent higher than a year ago.

The orders were bagged by the ‘solutions’ business unit in the domestic and international markets during the first three quarters FY23, showing a growth of 90 per cent growth compared to the same period of FY22, a company statement said.

Sterlite Power is a leading power transmission developer and solutions provider.

The new order wins are for the uprate of existing power transmission lines for 132 kV, 220 kV and 400kV of Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and state utilities like Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (MePTCL), and West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (WBSETCL), it said.

For Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (HVPNL), the company will supply and install OPGW for fiberization of the state’s existing transmission network for 66 kV, 132 kV, 220 kV and 400kV.

In the products business, the company bagged prestigious orders for conductors and OPGW from large customers in India, Americas, SAARC, and MEA region, the statement said.

Orders include supplies for major green energy transmission projects in India and abroad.

The company has also acquired strategic orders for the supply of Extra High Voltage (EHV) cables to state utilities like Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPNL).

The company has also been marking its presence in Turnkey EHV Cable Projects including Substation at various Utilities i.e., UPPTCL, OPTL & MPPTCL.

Manish Agarwal, Director & CEO India Transmission Business, Sterlite Power, said in the statement, “With power utilities facing increased pressure due to a rapidly growing population, increased demand and ageing infrastructure, there is an urgent need for uprates and upgrades.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023