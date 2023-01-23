Hero Electric enters into long-term partnership with Maxwell for battery management systems

Left Menu

It also comes with additional technical capabilities such as high-side switching and hot-plugging for seamless swapping, the statement said.The two partners will work on a new range of advanced electronics products for the Indian EV market, it added.

Representative image
Hero Electric on Monday said it has entered into a long-term partnership with Maxwell Energy Systems for the supply of advanced battery management systems.

Under the partnership, Maxwell will supply more than 10 lakh units of its battery management systems (BMS) over the next three years to Hero Electric, the company said in a statement.

Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said the BMS solution from Maxwell will help the company provide safe and performance-oriented EVs to its customers.

''This partnership will also help us build the local supply chain and support the Make in India mission, further reducing our import dependency. With Maxwell on board, we now have two solid reliable partners to future proof our battery designs,'' he added.

Maxwell's newly designed automotive-safe BMS supports multiple chemistries and configurations to cater to the entire e2W range of Hero Electric. It also comes with additional technical capabilities such as high-side switching and hot-plugging for seamless swapping, the statement said.

The two partners will work on a new range of advanced electronics products for the Indian EV market, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

