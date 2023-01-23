Juventus share price slides after 15-point penalty
Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 13:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 13:40 IST
Shares in Juventus were set to trade some 9% lower on Monday after the soccer authorities docked the club 15 points for its transfer dealings.
Juventus are now 9th in the Serie A standings and facing an uphill struggle to qualify for lucrative European competition.
