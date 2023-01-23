Left Menu

Full dress rehearsals for Republic Day parade underway at Kartavya path

With the Garud Special Forces of the Indian Air Force will be marching on the Kartavya Path during the parade for the first time, the country is all set to showcase Special Forces and made-in-India missile power on the occasion.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 13:53 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

With only three days left for Republic Day, preparation for the occasion has been intensified as full dress rehearsals are underway at the Kartavya Path in Delhi. With the Garud Special Forces of the Indian Air Force will be marching on the Kartavya Path during the parade for the first time, the country is all set to showcase Special Forces and made-in-India missile power on the occasion.

Squadron Leader PS Jaitawat will be leading the Garud team as part of the IAF contingent and Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy will be the contingent commander. A military contingent from the Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade.

This is for the first time that the President of Egypt has been invited as Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations. Meanwhile, in view of the full dress rehearsals, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory.

In the issued advisory, the Delhi Police said that the full dress rehearsal parade in the national capital will start from Vijay Chowk at 10.30 am and will later move towards the Red Fort. For the smooth flow of traffic in Delhi, the police have elaborated traffic arrangements and restrictions for the smooth conduct of the parade.

The Traffic Police has barred the movement of traffic on Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to Indian Gate from 6 pm on Sunday (January 22) till the end of the parade and the cross traffic on Kartavyapath from Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road from yesterday's 11 pm till Parade is over. "'C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am today till it crosses a Tilak marg," it said adding that vehicular movement will not be allowed in either direction on the Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

