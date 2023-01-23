Price of commodities

Following are commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 5000-5500, Medium 4000-4800, Jowar 2500-3000, Jaggery Cube 3500-3800, Jaggery Ball 4600-4900, Coriander Seed 10500-15000, Chilli Fine 31500-55000, Onion Big 1300-1600, Medium 1000-1200, Small 500-900, Tamarind 6000-11500, Garlic 6000-7000, Horsegram 6500-7000, Wheat 3700-3900, Turmeric 8500-13500, Turdhal 8800-12200, Green Gram Dhal 9700-10800, Black Gram Dal 8800-13600, Bengal Gram Dhal 6100-6800, Mustard 7000-7500, Gingelly 17500-18000, Sugar 3500-3800, Groundnut Seed 10000-14000, Copra 12000-15000, Groundnut Oil (10kg) 1500-2040, Coconut Oil (10kg)1500-2300, Gingelly Oil: 2300-3200, Ghee (5kg) 2900-3900.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)