Delhi govt's Village Development Board sanctions 136 schemes worth Rs 175 cr

In a bid to ensure development in villages in the national capital, the Delhi government's Delhi village Development Board (DVDB) on Monday sanctioned 136 schemes, including for improving roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, cremation centres, playgrounds etc, to be implemented in the village areas worth Rs 175.54 crore. Development Minister Gopal Rai chaired a meeting of the Delhi village Development Board today at the Delhi Secretariat. The Members drew attention towards the pendency of proposals. The Chairman stressed time-bound action by the concerned department in the project files of village development.

Rai also directed the main executing agency of village development works, the Irrigation & Flood Control Department, to expedite the preparation of project estimates and also execution of sanctioned projects within the given time frame. "The government is committed to providing basic facilities to the people of Delhi living in urban areas as well as providing facilities to the people living in village areas. These development works related to the development department are being done through Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MCD and other government departments," Gopal Rai said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)