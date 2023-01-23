Left Menu

Delhi govt's Village Development Board sanctions 136 schemes worth Rs 175 cr

In a bid to ensure development in villages in the national capital, the Delhi government's Delhi village Development Board (DVDB) on Monday sanctioned 136 schemes, including for improving roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, cremation centres, playgrounds etc, to be implemented in the village areas worth Rs 175.54 crore.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 19:00 IST
Delhi govt's Village Development Board sanctions 136 schemes worth Rs 175 cr
Gopal Rai chairing the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure development in villages in the national capital, the Delhi government's Delhi village Development Board (DVDB) on Monday sanctioned 136 schemes, including for improving roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, cremation centres, playgrounds etc, to be implemented in the village areas worth Rs 175.54 crore. Development Minister Gopal Rai chaired a meeting of the Delhi village Development Board today at the Delhi Secretariat. The Members drew attention towards the pendency of proposals. The Chairman stressed time-bound action by the concerned department in the project files of village development.

Rai also directed the main executing agency of village development works, the Irrigation & Flood Control Department, to expedite the preparation of project estimates and also execution of sanctioned projects within the given time frame. "The government is committed to providing basic facilities to the people of Delhi living in urban areas as well as providing facilities to the people living in village areas. These development works related to the development department are being done through Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MCD and other government departments," Gopal Rai said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023